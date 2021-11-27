Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

TSCO stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

