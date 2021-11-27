Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $191.16 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

