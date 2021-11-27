Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after acquiring an additional 419,209 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,137,000 after buying an additional 1,067,916 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,668,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,028,000 after buying an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

