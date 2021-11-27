Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 158,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 227,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.32.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.