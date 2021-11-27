Truist Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $135.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.