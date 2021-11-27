Truist Securities Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $146.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.