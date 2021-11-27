TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $6,428.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

