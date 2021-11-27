TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.54 on Friday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

