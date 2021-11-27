Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

