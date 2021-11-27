UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,549 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $97.13 and a 52-week high of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

