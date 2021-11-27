UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,306 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RE/MAX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $27.17 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.46.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.