UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $856.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

