UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of PetMed Express worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 635.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 124,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $591.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

