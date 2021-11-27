UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,250 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AppHarvest by 41.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppHarvest by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

