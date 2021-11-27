UBS Group Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPS. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.