Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

