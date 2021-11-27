UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
