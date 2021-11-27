UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

