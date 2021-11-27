Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMICY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($70.45) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UMICY traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $12.02. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Umicore has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

