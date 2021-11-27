Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$27.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.71.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.97. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$24.70.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. Analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

