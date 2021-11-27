Unigestion Holding SA Has $200,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $45,998,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AptarGroup by 138.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 130,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $126.61 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

