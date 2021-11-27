Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163.74 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $12.25 billion and $163.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $19.51 or 0.00035642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mint Club (MINT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 115.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,857,379 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

