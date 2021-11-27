United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

