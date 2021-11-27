United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 1,660,650 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

