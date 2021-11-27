Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.82. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $64,725,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $121.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.