UnlimitedIP (UIP) Market Cap Achieves $7.12 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $306,564.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

