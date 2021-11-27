USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 40,952.6% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 190,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,217. USHG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

