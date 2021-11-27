Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Ernst G. Hoyer Sells 100 Shares

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Ernst G. Hoyer sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $12,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTMD opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.23. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

