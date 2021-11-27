Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 18,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

