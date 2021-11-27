Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

