Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.77% of ARCA biopharma worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

