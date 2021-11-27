Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Oblong worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oblong in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oblong by 70.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oblong in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oblong stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Oblong Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 60.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

OBLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

