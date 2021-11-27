Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTHR traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $166.71 and a 12 month high of $217.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.
