Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTHR traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.14. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.42. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $166.71 and a 12 month high of $217.17.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 732,859 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,343.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.