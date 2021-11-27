Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.