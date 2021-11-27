Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.54 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

