VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires Shares of 7,287 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Bank of Montreal makes up about 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $8,854,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.