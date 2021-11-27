VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $16.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 12.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

