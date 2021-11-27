VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.