Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

VCYT stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

