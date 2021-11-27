Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,277 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 115,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

