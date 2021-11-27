ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VDRM traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.01. 445,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,478,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.01. ViaDerma has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.08.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

