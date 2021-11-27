VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $201,268.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

