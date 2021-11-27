Vicus Capital Acquires 594 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

