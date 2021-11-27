Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 93,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

