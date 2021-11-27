VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen Acquires 7,759 Shares

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $21,880.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in VirnetX by 300.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VirnetX by 329.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VirnetX by 246.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 171.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

