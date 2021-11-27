VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen Acquires 7,759 Shares

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $21,880.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VirnetX stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52.
Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.