VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,656,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 360,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 159,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of VirnetX by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 412,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

