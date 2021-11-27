Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.