Virtu Financial LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OpGen worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

OpGen Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

