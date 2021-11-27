Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of SigmaTron International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $35,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

