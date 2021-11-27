Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 127,384 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 426,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,711 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

