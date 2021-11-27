Virtu Financial LLC Sells 9,102 Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Liminal BioSciences Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.